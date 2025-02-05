Odisha government asks secretaries to visit districts, spend nights in rural areas

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Tuesday directed all department secretaries and senior officials to visit a district every two months and spend a night at the sub-divisional level to closely monitor the implementation of various schemes and programmes in those areas.

In a letter to all department secretaries and senior officials, Development Commissioner Anu Garg said the officials should randomly select the areas of visit within the district including inaccessible and tribal-dominated regions.

“The officers should visit at least one gram panchayat and assess the saturation in the coverage of various development and government welfare programmes for basic facilities,” she stated.

The secretaries were further directed to have at least one meal a day on a payment basis in either an SC/ST hostel, mid-day meal in school, Aahar Kendra or orphanage to check the quality of food and the ambience.