Chairman of Finance Commission visits Puri, reviews civic amenities

BHUBANESWAR: Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission Arvind Panagariya on Wednesday acknowledged the unique needs of Puri town and assured of considering the issues raised by the officials for its development in its recommendations.

The Commission held a meeting with officials of Puri municipality at Raj Bhavan where financial allocations, urban infrastructure development and strategies to enhance civic amenities in the pilgrim city were discussed.

During the meeting, the civic body officials highlighted the pressing urban challenges including sanitation, drainage, waste management, street light and the need for improved infrastructure to support the growing number of pilgrims visiting the town. Panagariya emphasised the importance of efficient financial planning and resource allocation to ensure holistic urban development while preserving the city’s rich heritage.

Earlier, the Commission members offered prayers at the Shree Jagannath Temple. After the meeting, they visited the blue flag beach of Puri and the Sun Temple in Konark. The visit was a part of the Commission’s four-day tour to Odisha during which it aims to engage with state officials and assess financial requirements for the upcoming fiscal period.

Principal secretary, Finance, Saswata Mishra, director, municipal administration Arindam Dakua, Puri collector Siddharth Shankar Swain, Puri SP Vinit Agrawal, commission members Annie George Mathew, Ajay Narayan Jha and Manoj Panda were part of the visit.