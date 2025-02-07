CMO warns officials of action for not disposing of public grievances in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Expressing dissatisfaction over the non-cooperation of authorities of different departments in the timely redressal of public grievances, particularly those attended to by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi himself, his office has warned of stern action against officers found guilty of the lapses.

Additional chief secretary to the CM Nikunja Bihari Dhal in an official communication to the chief secretary, director general of police, all secretaries and heads of departments has sought immediate compliance with the action taken by authorities concerned on disposal of public grievances forwarded by the CM’s grievance cell.

“It has come to the notice of the chief minister’s office (CMO) that public grievances marked to departments concerned from the CM’s grievance cell for consideration and disposal are pending for unreasonable time. As a result, the aggrieved persons are coming to the CM’s grievance cell with similar complaints defeating the very purpose of public hearing redressal mechanism of the government,” Dhal said.

He said redressal of grievances through public hearing is a top priority for the state government. It is the responsibility of the authorities concerned to give adequate opportunities to the general public to ventilate their grievance and take swift measures for early resolution.

“After a review of the status of all applications received in the CM’s grievance cell, it was found out that a majority of cases are pending at different levels for disposal. You have been requested to initiate action against the delinquent officers under the provisions of the Odisha Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1962,” the CMO order said.