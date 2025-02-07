HSC exam from February 21, dynamic QR codes to check question paper leak in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to check paper leaks, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha is set to introduce watermarked and unique QR code-based question papers in the annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination, scheduled to begin from February 21.

Over 5.10 lakh students will appear the exams across 3,133 centres in the state.

BSE president Srikant Tarai on Thursday said, every question paper will have a serial number and unique QR code to trace them at any point. “Each sheet of the question paper will have a watermark and a dynamic QR code which will enable us to pinpoint which examination centre it has been given and to which candidate.

Every candidate will have a serial number and the attendance sheet of the centre will record which question paper number has been assigned to which serial number. Through these measures, we can easily know who leaked the question and from which examination centre, if such situation arises,” he said.