Make Daya river pollution-free, demand activists

BHUBANESWAR: River protection activists on Thursday announced to start an indefinite satyagraha in front of the residence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi if the government did not take steps to control pollution of the Daya River.

The decision was taken during a meeting of Mahanadi Bachao Andolan, Daya Surakhya Abhijan, Gangua Bachao Andolan and Chilika Bachao Abhijan in view of the death of six persons in the Kanas area of Puri district due to suspected diarrhoea after consumption of contaminated water from Daya river.

The activists demanded that the government initiate steps to decontaminate the river as it is a source of drinking water for people residing in its nearby areas. They also demanded that the Gangua nullah be given the status of a river as it was earlier known as the Gandhabati River.