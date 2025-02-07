Man tries to frame friend’s husband for murder, arrested in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: In a new twist related to recovery of an unidentified woman’s decomposed body from Daya river recently, police on Thursday arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly trying to frame the husband of his female friend as the deceased’s murderer.

Police said the accused, Mitu Parida of Puri district, had very neatly placed a wallet having documents of his female friend’s husband Ramesh Sahoo at the spot a day after the woman’s body was recovered on January 28.

When the investigators and scientific team found the wallet at the spot the next day, they summoned Sahoo for questioning over suspicion that he could be involved in the alleged murder of the woman whose identity is yet to be ascertained.

However, Parida’s mischief came to light after Sahoo’s wife revealed she had earlier given her husband’s documents to him to avail of a loan. Sahoo’s wife told the police that she had come in contact with Parida about six years back. At that time, he had reportedly expressed his desire to marry the woman but she had turned down his proposal. She then got married to Sahoo and this infuriated Parida.

He, however, continued remaining in contact with the woman even after her marriage. Recently, she had spoken to Parida about her financial constraints and he assured that provide a loan in her husband’s name in low interest rates. For this purpose, Parida had taken the photocopies of Sahoo’s Aadhaar and voter ID cards as well as driving licence, but he never arranged the loan for the couple, Sahoo’s wife alleged.

“Parida planned to get Sahoo arrested so that he could get close to the woman. He confessed that Sahoo had no links with the woman whose body was recovered last month,” said an officer of Dhauli police station. The accused reportedly works as a hotel booking agent.