Movie portrays Jesus in bad light, says Christian forum

BHUBANESWAR: A day before the theatrical release of ‘Sanatani: Karma Hi Dharma’, members of the National United Christian Forum in India has condemned the film and stated that it portrays Christians in a wrong light.

They have demanded authorities concerned to stop the screening of the film to prevent the harm that it may cause to the peace and harmony in the state.

The forum said the film derogatorily portrays Jesus Christ, Christians and Christian services, distorting the image of Jesus and key aspects of Christian doctrine, particularly the sacrament of baptism and misrepresenting conversion as a criminal activity.

“We must remember the agonising history of atrocities and violence faced by Christians in Odisha. The loss of life, brutal attacks, forced displacement are painful reminders of the dangers of religious intolerance.

The film is an attempt to perpetuate the false narrative, incite hatred and violence among the peaceful communities in the region,” a statement issued by the organisation said.

Stating that indulging in false propaganda against the fundamental rights of religious freedom to incite violence is deplorable, the forum requested authorities concerned to intervene and stop screening of the film.

Meanwhile, Christians in Kandhamal and Sambalpur protested the release of the film which shows how tribals are being converted and their lands taken over.