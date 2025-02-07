Orissa HC refuses to stop release of ‘Sanatani’

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday refused to grant a stay order on the release of the Odia film ‘Sanatani: Karma Hi Dharma’ which is scheduled for February 7.

The film produced by Bijay Kandoi and directed by Basudev Barada purportedly deals with religious conversions in the state. It has been embroiled in controversy since the Christian community of Kandhamal reportedly wrote to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi a week ago requesting him to stop the release of the film alleging it shows their community in a bad light.

The controversy reached the high court with filing of two separate petitions seeking the court’s interim intervention to stop the release of the film. Both the petitions alleged that release of the film ‘will cause serious issues regarding maintenance of public order’. The petitions were filed by Amodh Kumar Bardhan, Idma Kurami and three others.

Bardhan’s petition contended that the movie carries derogatory dialogues and scenes against Christianity. Meanwhile, Kurami alleged that the certification was illegally granted and sought for its reconsideration by the Censor Board.