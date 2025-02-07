Police receiving complaints in only 69 per cent of witch-hunting cases in Odisha: IIPA

BHUBANESWAR: Even as witchcraft superstition remains a deep-rooted issue in Odisha, the state has seen a significant drop in registration of cases against such crimes in the last two years.

While 62 cases were registered last year, in 2023 it was 69, 102 in 2022, 79 in 2021 and 95 in 2020. However, out of the total crimes, the police are receiving only 69 per cent complaints from the victims or their kin, said former DGP BK Sharma during a seminar on ‘Witchcraft: An Overview Impact on Administration’ organised by the Indian Institute of Public Administration’s (IIPA) Odisha chapter here on Thursday.

While the Odisha Prevention of Witch-Hunting Act was implemented to address witch-hunting in the state, it still lacks teeth to contain the widespread menace which is prevalent even after 79 years of Independence, he said.

Sharma, who is also a member of IIPA, said the Act has only 11 sections and all of them have been covered in just two-and-a-half pages. The Act requires crucial amendments to effectively deal with such cases, he opined.

“As per the Assam Witch Hunting (Prohibition, Prevention and Protection) Act, 2015, government functionaries can be made liable too if they do not inform the police about the victims being branded as witches,” said Sharma.

In cases of branding of victims as witches or witch-hunting related murders, the entire village supports the accused persons, he said adding, in such circumstances it is important on part of sarpanches and gram rakhis to pass on the information to the police.