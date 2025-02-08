22 aid posts opened in the Bhubaneswar to support traffic cops

BHUBANESWAR: In a much-needed support to the traffic personnel serving in extreme weather conditions, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) on Friday opened 22 new traffic aid posts at different junctions in the city.

Inaugurating the posts, Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said the facilities have been introduced to support the well-being of traffic police officers who endure long hours under the sun. Designed to meet all their needs, the initiative offers essential amenities such as toilet facility, resting area, and an unobstructed view for effective traffic monitoring, he said.

Located strategically at different junctions, these 22 posts built at a cost of `2.6 crore has been handed over to the Commissionerate Police for their use.

The posts have been set up at Patia square, Damana, KIIT, Xavier, PMG, Jayadev Vihar, Rupali, Vani Vihar, Forest Park, Stewart School, Nicco Park, Rasulgarh, Kalinga Studio, Khandagiri, Fire Station, Ram Mandir, Kalpana and Shastri Nagar squares along with a few other junctions.

BDA officials said the move is also expected to improve response times during traffic incidents and enhance the overall efficiency of traffic management in the city. “The posts will serve as a resting place for traffic personnel, allowing them to take breaks while managing traffic at the busy junctions. This initiative marks a significant improvement in the working conditions for traffic cops, who often work in extreme weather conditions, ensuring they have the necessary facilities to perform their duties effectively,” said an official.

The authority had worked out a plan last year to build a total 47 police aid posts in the city. The remaining ones will created in phases, sources said.