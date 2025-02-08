CM Mohan Charan Majhi seeks roadmap for new city near Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The government is planning to set up a new city near Bhubaneswar to cater to the ever-growing population of the state capital.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi discussed the issue at a high-level meeting while reviewing the activities of the Housing and Urban Development department at the Lok Seva Bhawan here on Friday.

The chief minister asked the officials to make a detailed study of the new city development proposal, identify required land and submit a report to him. This will enable the government to move ahead with a clear roadmap, he said.

Majhi also called upon the officials to think of overall development of different urban areas in the state and come up with new ideas in tune with Viksit Odisha and Viksit Bharat goals.

He discussed the plan to establish a greater economic region comprising Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri and Paradip. The government envisages developing 8,500 sq km under these cities with necessary infrastructure for the special economic region.

Stating that the greater economic region has become a necessity to achieve the goals of Viksit Odisha by 2036, the chief minister asked the officials to prepare a plan in keeping in view the requirements of next 50 years. He also said more areas should be included in this project.

The chief minister also reviewed the progress of Bhubaneswar metro rail project.