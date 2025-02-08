Corrupt won’t be spared, good officers will be rewarded, says CM Mohan Majhi at Nijukti Mela

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday issued a stern warning to officials stating that the government will not tolerate any corruption and ensure strictest punishment for the corrupt.
Addressing a ‘Nijukti Mela’ here, the chief minister said, at the same time, the government will reward honest and efficient officers.
Asserting that the government will be relentless in its crackdown on corruption, the chief minister said government service is not only a means of livelihood, it is a way of rendering service to the people. The common people have many expectations from the government and the employees are an important means to fulfil their aspirations. “Implementation of government policies at the grassroots level are in your hand and I expect that you to be successful in this endeavour,” he emphasised.
He advised the newly-appointed employees to bring in new ideas into their work culture as they have started their career without any hangover of the last two-and-half decades. “You have started with a clean slate without past hangover. Work for the betterment of society with an open mind and open heart,” he said.
The chief minister said that during the last seven months, the state government has already recruited around 20,000 employees by organising six employment fairs. Handing appointment letters to 6,390 employees at the fair, he said that the BJP government has so far given recruitment to more than 26,000 persons.
Majhi said the government is committed to fulfil its election promise of appointing more than 65,000 persons in government jobs in the first two years in office. He said after the BJP government came to power, he has started to fill up vacancies in different departments. The heads of all departments have been asked to identify vacancies in their departments and submit report to the government by March-end, he added.
Stating that there are only 4.5 lakh government employees in Odisha which is less than one per cent of the 4.5 crore population of the state, he advised the newly-appointed employees to utilise this opportunity in a better way.
Referring to the success of the Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha 2025 conclave, the chief minister said that investment proposals worth `17 lakh crore have been received which will create 13 lakh employment opportunities.
Deputy chief ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida congratulated the recruits and said a new chapter in their lives has started. Singh Deo said the state government has fulfilled its promise by opening up government recruitment and will fulfil other promises in the coming days.