Corrupt won’t be spared, good officers will be rewarded, says CM Mohan Majhi at Nijukti Mela

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday issued a stern warning to officials stating that the government will not tolerate any corruption and ensure strictest punishment for the corrupt.

Addressing a ‘Nijukti Mela’ here, the chief minister said, at the same time, the government will reward honest and efficient officers.

Asserting that the government will be relentless in its crackdown on corruption, the chief minister said government service is not only a means of livelihood, it is a way of rendering service to the people. The common people have many expectations from the government and the employees are an important means to fulfil their aspirations. “Implementation of government policies at the grassroots level are in your hand and I expect that you to be successful in this endeavour,” he emphasised.

He advised the newly-appointed employees to bring in new ideas into their work culture as they have started their career without any hangover of the last two-and-half decades. “You have started with a clean slate without past hangover. Work for the betterment of society with an open mind and open heart,” he said.

The chief minister said that during the last seven months, the state government has already recruited around 20,000 employees by organising six employment fairs. Handing appointment letters to 6,390 employees at the fair, he said that the BJP government has so far given recruitment to more than 26,000 persons.