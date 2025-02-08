India, England teams arrive in Cuttack for 2nd ODI, fans give rousing welcome

BHUBANESWAR: With the highly anticipated second ODI between India and England scheduled to be held at Barabati stadium in Cuttack on Sunday, the two teams arrived in the capital city on Friday.

The players and staff of both the teams were accorded a rousing welcome by the cricket fans and Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) officials right from the Biju Patnaik International Airport to their hotel.

After the first match victory at Nagpur, the spirited Indian team will aim to continue their momentum and seal the three-match ODI series by winning the Barabati battle. On the other hand, the visitors will try their best to make a comeback into the series by winning the second match.

India and England have faced each other for as many as five times in ODIs at the Barabati Stadium. While England have won three of the matches, India have won twice.

The Barabati Stadium has hosted 21 ODI matches as of February 2025. India has played 19 of these, winning 12 and losing seven. The highest team total at this venue is 381/6 by India against England in 2017, while the lowest completed innings is 85 all out by South Africa against India in 1993.

“After almost a five-year gap, the Barabati Stadium is going to host a One-Day International match. We have made beautiful and safe arrangements for the spectators to watch the match on Sunday. We request the spectators to maintain discipline and follow the security protocols for the success of the high-voltage match. Food, water and all necessary amenities will be provided in the stadium,” said OCA president Pankaj Lochan Mohanty.