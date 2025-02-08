Odisha Vigilance organises two-day workshop on strengthening investigation & prosecution

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to strengthen investigation and prosecution of corruption cases, the state Vigilance is organising a two-day workshop for its personnel starting Friday.

The workshop being organised in hybrid mode and attended by SPs of Vigilance divisions, unit heads, investigators, prosecutors, senior officers along with technical and financial experts.

Chairing the workshop, Vigilance director YK Jethwa asked the officers to identify and take strong action against corrupt public servants by utilising latest technologies. The directorate is giving top priority to detection, investigation and prosecution of corruption cases, he said.

Jethwa also thanked the state government for announcing to set up a dedicated forensic science laboratory at Vigilance directorate in Cuttack and approving the appointment of more professionals and domain experts in the anti-corruption agency. Steps like provision of providing laptops, desktops to the investigating officers and more vehicles to enhance their mobility will significantly strengthen the competence of Vigilance to act against corrupt public servants, he said.

On the second day of the workshop, deliberations will be held between officers and prosecutors to improve the conviction rate. While the conviction rate of disproportionate assets cases stands at 80 per cent, the overall conviction rate is about 50 per cent.