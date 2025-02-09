Two ex-office bearers of iron ore loading society held for Rs 35 crore cheating in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch has arrested the former president and secretary of Gandhamardan Loading Agency and Transporting Cooperative Society limited, which is engaged in loading iron ore from mines of Odisha Mining Corporation, for allegedly misappropriating over Rs 35 crore.

The society’s former president Manas Ranjan Barik and secretary Utkal Das were apprehended from Suakati in Keonjhar on Friday. Gandhamardhan Loading Agency in Suakati was registered in 2006 and engaged in loading of iron ore from the mines in the district.

The EOW said the operations of the society were monopolised by a handful of influential outsiders and they entered into a criminal conspiracy with the office-bearers to misappropriate crores of rupees between 2017 and 2024.

They forged documents related to labour costs, employment provident fund deductions, money spent towards peripheral developmental activities, infrastructural expenses and payments made to the affected people in the mining area.