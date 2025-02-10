BMC to launch property assessment drive in Bhubaneswar from February 10

BHUBANESWAR: Worried over poor revenue collections, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to launch a 15-day tax assessment drive for households and traders in the city beginning Monday.

The civic body said an enforcement drive will also be launched after the assessment is complete to take action against traders who are not registering themselves or trying to evade taxes.

An official from the BMC revenue wing said against the target of Rs 100 crore from property tax for 2024-25, the civic body has so far been able to collect only about Rs 40 crore. While 60 per cent holding tax is yet to be collected, the generation of tax towards trade license fee and user charges has also been disappointing, he said.

He further revealed that against a total of 1.5 lakh odd households in the city, only half are paying holding tax. Similarly, though around 40,000 traders and 25,000 street vendors are doing business in the city, a large chunk of them are failing to pay user fee, trade licence fee as well as property tax.

Keeping in view the low tax collection, the civic body has drafted a standard operating procedure (SOP) basing on which the assessment and enforcement drive will be taken up.