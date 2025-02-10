IT department seeks 25 acre land at Bhubaneswar's Damana for tech park

BHUBANESWAR: Even as several IT companies have evinced keen interest to set up their units in Odisha, the state government is facing a unique challenge of land allotment.

Taking the situation into consideration, the Electronics and IT department has urged the General Administration department to allocate 25 acre of unutilised land located along a 100 ft road near Damana Square in the city for the development of an IT park with world-class infrastructure.

The land originally allotted to the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has remained idle and unused for a long time.

“Such a dedicated facility, once developed, will resolve the pressing shortage of quality IT spaces and significantly boost the state’s IT sector growth with the city’s growing prominence as a hub of IT, electronics and semiconductors, coupled with the increasing demand for quality IT infrastructure,” the IT department said.

After a substantial portion of land in the Infovalley area was allotted to non-IT companies, the capital city lacks a well-developed IT park to accommodate the IT, ITeS, electronics, semiconductor, electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) industries.

Conceived in the early 2000s, the Infovalley on the city outskirts was designed to offer state-of-the-art infrastructure for IT and ESDM companies. However, at least five IT and semiconductor companies already approved by the state government have been waiting for the allotment of suitable land within Infovalley for a long time.