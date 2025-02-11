Three youths killed in bike-car collision near Tankapani road in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Three youths lost their lives after their motorcycle collided with a speeding car near Tankapani Sai Temple road in the capital city on the wee hours of Tuesday. The persons are yet to be identified.

Speaking to TNIE, Badagada IIC Trupti Ranjan Nayak said that the SUV car was on its way to Puri when it collided with a motorcycle that was being driven on the wrong side of the road when the accident took place."

"Upon information, Badagada police rushed to the spot and took the victims to the Capital Hospital where they were declared dead upon arrival," he added.

Due to the accident, the front side of the SUV got mangled and the bike reportedly got dragged several metres after being rammed by the car. The driver of the car is said to have fled the spot following the mishap.

However, later the police has detained the car owner Satya Prakash Kar and launched an investigation.

"We are also investigating if the car driver was under the influence of alcohol," Nayak said.

Meanwhile, locals alleged that accidents have become frequent on the road in recent times. A local trader said that a few people had also died in road accident in front of a restaurant on the same stretch. He blamed drunk driving and lack of enforcement measures against rash driving as key reasons for frequent road accidents on the stretch.

In a separate incident, a speeding luxury car reportedly crashed into a house in Unit IV area of the city in the wee hours of Tuesday. However, no casualties have been reported so far.