Bhakta Das appointed OPCC chief; Moquim, Srikant Jena ignored

BHUBANESWAR: The Congress on Tuesday appointed senior party leader and former Union minister Bhakta Charan Das as the next president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC).

Das will succeed Sarat Pattanayak who had resigned from the post in July last year after the dismal performance of the party in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. The post was vacant since the last eight months.

Das was the chairman of the campaign committee of the party for the 2024 elections and had resigned owning moral responsibility for the party’s defeat. His appointment as the OPCC president comes at a time when the Congress is trying to revive the party and position itself as a viable alternative to BJP and BJD.

Das, however, faces a daunting task ahead as he was chosen by the high command over several other formidable contenders including former Union minister Srikant Jena, former MLA Mohammed Moquim and former OPCC president Jayadev Jena. He will also have to contend with the inherent factionalism in the party and its diminishing support base in the state.