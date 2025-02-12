Chilika bridge site inspection by panel farcical: Activists

BHUBANESWAR: Environmental activists on Tuesday strongly opposed the proposed bridge project over Chilika and questioned the one-day inspection by an expert panel at the site to consider the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)’s request for grant of terms of reference (ToR).

Addressing media persons, members of Mahanadi Bachao Andolan, Odisha Environmental Society, Chilika Bachao Abhiyan, Daya Suraksha Abhiyan and other forums alleged construction of the proposed 3.4-km bridge over Chilika lake under Sagarmala project will not only destroy the natural environment and biodiversity of Chilika but also have a profound effect on the livelihood of the local community.

They said the speed at which the NHAI wrote letter to the state government and the site inspection was done has made it a farcical and confusing exercise. The NHAI had written a letter to the government on February 6 and the sub-committee, formed on the recommendation of the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) carried out the exercise in just a single day on February 8, they said.