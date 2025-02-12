NCW chief Vijaya Rahatkar moots pre-marital counselling centres to CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chairperson of National Commission for Women (NCW) Vijaya Rahatkar on Monday called for the establishment of pre-marital counselling centres in the state to address rising marital discords.

On a visit to the state as chief guest for the foundation day of the Odisha State Commission for Women, Rahatkar called on Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and discussed issues concerning women and girl children including the rising divorce rates in the society.

She said the pre-marital counselling centres will provide couples with guidance on marital life, helping them make informed decisions before marriage. Research has shown that pre-marital counselling can significantly reduce divorce rates, with some studies indicating a decrease of up to 50 per cent, she said.

Acknowledging the importance of this initiative, the chief minister agreed to provide full support from the state government. Discussions were also held on various initiatives needed to support women, including exclusive gram sabhas for women, measures to prevent child marriage, violence against women and stringent action to address sexual harassment of women at workplaces.