NCW chief Vijaya Rahatkar moots pre-marital counselling centres to CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chairperson of National Commission for Women (NCW) Vijaya Rahatkar on Monday called for the establishment of pre-marital counselling centres in the state to address rising marital discords.
On a visit to the state as chief guest for the foundation day of the Odisha State Commission for Women, Rahatkar called on Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and discussed issues concerning women and girl children including the rising divorce rates in the society.
She said the pre-marital counselling centres will provide couples with guidance on marital life, helping them make informed decisions before marriage. Research has shown that pre-marital counselling can significantly reduce divorce rates, with some studies indicating a decrease of up to 50 per cent, she said.
Acknowledging the importance of this initiative, the chief minister agreed to provide full support from the state government. Discussions were also held on various initiatives needed to support women, including exclusive gram sabhas for women, measures to prevent child marriage, violence against women and stringent action to address sexual harassment of women at workplaces.
At the foundation day celebration, deputy chief minister Pravati Parida said the government will set up the pre-marital counselling centres in different parts of the state soon.
“These centres, which are likely to be called ‘Mother’s Court’, will aim at checking marital discords and failure of marriages. Our other focus areas will be increasing legal awareness among women, preventing child marriages and also ensuring security of women at their workplaces,” she said.
Parida said, legal awareness camps for women will be organised in 78 blocks over the next three days. Mahila Sabhas will also be organised at village-level to discuss issues like sexual harassment, child marriages, cyber crime and human trafficking, among other things.
Rahatkar also held a camp court in Bhubaneswar on the day. The NCW heard grievances of 40 women from Cuttack and Bhubaneswar and directed officials concerned to provide them justice. This apart, 15 walk-in complaints were also filed by the Commission.