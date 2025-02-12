Srimandir to bring uniformity on festival dates, tithis published in panjikas to avoid confusion

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to avoid discrepancies and bring uniformity in the dates and tithis of festivals which are celebrated as per the calendar of Srimandir, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) asked all panjika (almanac) publishers to incorporate the schedule as approved by it.

The frequent confusion and controversies over different festival dates and tithis published in different almanacs led to the move to bring in uniformity. The SJTA held a Panjika Samikarana meeting for the almanac of 2025 which was presided by temple chief administrator Arabinda Padhee and attended by niti administrators, publishers, Puja Panda servitors and members of Mukti Mandap.

Panjika is the Hindu astronomical almanac that gives the dates of festivals, auspicious and inauspicious times, eclipses, lunar days, and movement of sun, moon and stars.

“The SJTA under its niti administration had formed a sub-committee to look into the issue. At the meeting, date and tithi of every festival that is celebrated as per the shrine’s calendar was finalised in presence of panjika publishers,” Padhee said.

The dates have been provided to five leading publishers - Shri Radharaman Bisudha Khadiratna Panjika, Odisha Kohinoor Press Panjika, Arunadoya Press Khadiratna Panjika, GN Tripathy Utkal Jatia Khadiratna Panjika and Bhagyadeepa Press Panjika - for preparing their panjikas for 2025.

“The five panjika publishers have agreed to follow the dates and tithis finalised today. In case of any mistakes in dates committed by any of the panjikas, action will be initiated against their publishers under the Shri Jagannath Temple Act. Apart from these five, several other panjika publishers were also asked to follow the dates,” Padhee said.