Assembly goes paperless, 16th state legislature to be fully digital in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Legislative Assembly went paperless from Wednesday with the launch of ‘Digital House’ under the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), a mobile app version that allows members of the House access to legislative information anytime, anywhere.

Inaugurating the Digital House in the presence of Speaker Surama Padhy, ministers and legislators, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said it is a historic day for the Odisha Assembly which moved a step ahead into the digital era. “It is certainly a matter of pride for me and all the members of the Assembly which became a ‘NeVA Digital House,” he added.

He said this digital initiative will now enable members of the legislative Assembly to access information like Bills, notices, questions, committee reports more directly on their devices, eliminating the need for physical paper documents.

The CM further said that NeVA is one of the 44 mission mode projects under the Digital India and Go Green programme which aim to make the functioning of all the state legislatures paperless and bring them onto a single platform, creating a centralised data repository for easier access and comparison.