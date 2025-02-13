Constructive suggestions from all members welcome: Speaker Surama Padhy

BHUBANESWAR: Presiding over an all-party meeting ahead of the budget session, Speaker Surama Padhy on Wednesday emphasised peaceful Assembly proceedings to give all members opportunity to participate in the discussions relating to their constituencies and other matters.

She made it clear that disruptions in proceedings will not be tolerated while constructive suggestions from the members will always be welcome.

The Speaker said the all-party meeting aimed to ensure a smooth and peaceful conduct of the budget session, promoting harmony between the Opposition and ruling parties. As the budget session will continue for 28 days in two phases, Padhy said the time should be utilised by the members in discussion to raise important issues.

The budget session will be held in two phases. The first phase will be from February 13 to 21 and the second phase will be held from March 7 to April 5.

The budget for the financial year 2025-26 will be presented on February 17 by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi who also holds the Finance portfolio. Earlier, the chief minister visited Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and invite him to address the budget session on Thursday.

“Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi met Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhavan. On this occasion, the chief minister discussed with the Governor the achievement of the goal of developing Odisha,” the CMO said in a post on X.