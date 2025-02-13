Odisha to roll out second round of PMIS this month

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Wednesday reviewed its preparedness for the rollout of second round of the Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme (PMIS), a flagship scheme of the Centre designed to bridge the gap between education and employability.

Chairing a high-level review meeting in this regard, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja asked officials of the Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) department to ensure effective coordination among the departments concerned and maximise the outreach of the scheme among the students community.

As per the direction of the chief secretary, the SDTE department will work in coordination with the School and Mass Education, Labour and ESI, Housing and Urban Development, Industries and MSME departments for smooth rollout of the second phase of the scheme.

Officials said training of the nodal officers is under progress for implementation of the scheme in the second round in which the application for various internship opportunities is expected to commence from February 15.