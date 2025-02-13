Bhubaneswar

Odisha to roll out second round of PMIS this month

Officials stated that training for nodal officers is underway for the second round of the scheme, with applications for various internship opportunities expected to begin on February 15.
The chief secretary of Odisha Manoj Ahuja.
The chief secretary of Odisha Manoj Ahuja.File Photo
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Wednesday reviewed its preparedness for the rollout of second round of the Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme (PMIS), a flagship scheme of the Centre designed to bridge the gap between education and employability.

Chairing a high-level review meeting in this regard, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja asked officials of the Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) department to ensure effective coordination among the departments concerned and maximise the outreach of the scheme among the students community.

As per the direction of the chief secretary, the SDTE department will work in coordination with the School and Mass Education, Labour and ESI, Housing and Urban Development, Industries and MSME departments for smooth rollout of the second phase of the scheme.

Officials said training of the nodal officers is under progress for implementation of the scheme in the second round in which the application for various internship opportunities is expected to commence from February 15.

education
employee
Manoj Ahuja
PMIS

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com