Under ‘exam pressure’, Class XII student dies by suicide in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Allegedly unable to deal with examination pressure, a Class XII science student died by suicide by jumping off Kathajodi river bridge near Trisulia square within Markatnagar police limits here on Wednesday.

The deceased, a 17-year-old boy, was a native of Niladri Vihar in Bhubaneswar. With board exams commencing next week, the boy was possibly under study pressure, police said.

As per police sources, the 17-year-old left home at 10 am on Tuesday and booked a cab online to reach Cuttack. Though his phone was initially on, he reportedly switched it off later. When he did not return home, his family members launched a frantic search to trace him but in vain.

They later filed a missing complaint with Chandrasekharpur police. At around 9 am on the day, locals spotted his body and informed the police which said the victim had left his footwear on the bridge before jumping.