BJP trying to take credit for achievements of BJD: LoP Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Thursday accused the BJP government of trying to take credit for the achievements of his government in the state.

Talking to mediapersons after the address of Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati in the Assembly, the LoP said many achievements cited by him had been implemented by the previous BJD regime. Instead of resorting to taking false credit, the BJP should focus on addressing pressing issues like the deteriorating law and order situation, rising prices, and unemployment, he said.

Leader of the Congress legislature party Ramachandra Kadam also said the Governor’s address has put forth a wrong development narrative which will be exposed by the party during discussion.

Countering the allegations, Industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain said the BJD president should reflect on his statements. Swain said the BJP government has implemented all promises. He also claimed that there has been improvement in the law and order situation under the current administration.