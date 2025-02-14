Odisha: Spider Satish from Vizag looted Congress leader’s house, held after 5K km hunt

BHUBANESWAR : The sensational burglary at senior Congress leader Niranjan Patnaik’s IRC village home was cracked with the arrest of a lone accused - Spider Satish - from Andhra Pradesh and recovery of stolen valuables and cash.

Police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said the hunt lasted for 18 days and finally ended in Visakhapatnam where 38-year-old Karri Satti Babu was arrested. He carried aliases of Satheesh Reddy and Spider Satish.

The cops had to almost go through a spider’s web - analysis of over 400 CCTV cameras in Bhubaneswar, Sompeta, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram and verification of more than 10,000 mobile phone numbers in multiple states - to nab the accused who originally hailed from Bapuji Nagar Colony at Kotha Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam but resided at Bheemilipatnam area.

Singh said the accused was a professional burglar and had left no clue at the crime spot making the case extremely difficult. Multiple investigation teams were formed and dispatched to different places in Odisha, Andhra Pradhesh, Karnataka and Kerala.

Police had found a lead after it zeroed in on an autorickshaw Satti Babu had taken from near IRC Village after cleaning up valuables worth over `50 lakh from Patnaik’s house on the intervening night of January 25 and 26. It had led the cops to the city bus stand where he hired a car - used by a diamond merchant - to drop him in Andhra Pradesh.