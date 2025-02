BHUBANESWAR: A 29-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a woman and assaulting her husband two days back.

Police identified the accused as Radheshyam Patasahani. In her complaint, the victim stated Patasahani was known to her and the duo had planned to open a beauty parlour and boutique by investing equally.

They had decided to meet at a hotel in Kharvel Nagar on Friday to discuss their business plan. However, when the woman arrived, Patasahani allegedly started making inappropriate gestures towards her.

He also reportedly snatched her mobile phone and threatened not to leave citing his men were present outside and would make things worse for her. “Patasahani confined me in a room and raped me further threatening to kill my husband,” the victim stated in her complaint.

The woman, however, managed to inform her husband about the matter over phone following which he along with her brother reached the spot and rescued her. A few hours later, the accused and his relatives intercepted the victim’s husband near Hi-Tech medical college and hospital and allegedly assaulted him. Basing on the complaint, Kharvel Nagar police arrested Patasahani.