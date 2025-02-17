Priced at Rs 35 crore, ‘Bheem’ steals the show at fish and animal husbandry meet in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Bheem, a million-dollar bull, became the star attraction of the three-day fish and animal husbandry convention that concluded in the capital city on Sunday.

Priced at a staggering Rs 35 crore, the majestic jet black coloured bull stood as a crowd-puller with visitors eagerly waiting for a selfie or a photograph with the animal. Its owner, Arvind Jangid from Jodhpur in Rajasthan, said the nine-year-old male buffalo was on display to raise awareness on conservation of the breed.

Jangid said the bull belonged to Murrah breed. While Murrah bulls are generally massive, heavy and broad with a prominent cushion of short and dense hair, Jangid said Bheem is extraordinary. It has an unparalleled physique of 14-foot-long and 6-foot-tall body. The male buffalo also weighs about 1,600 kilogram, four times more than an average buffalo.

Jangid’s team said it took them almost a week to transport the bull to Bhubaneswar for display. Bheem was brought in a specially modified container truck having a sand bed for a comfortable journey. Around Rs 4 lakh was spent for its transport for about 2,000 km via road.

Bheem’s caretakers said the male buffalo is fed a variety of food including dry fruits as part of nutrition. It is given regular oil massage after bath as part of its care. “We spend around Rs 1.25 lakh per month towards Bheem’s food and care,” they said and added that two veterinarians are on job to check the bull’s health on a regular basis.

Jangid’s brother Subham said Bheem is in much demand for artificial insemination as calves born from its sperm help farmers increase milk production by six to nine litre a day after they grow. “We have already sold nearly six lakh refills of Bheem’s semen for artificial insemination. Each refill of about 0.25 ml costs about Rs 500,” Subham said. Officials of FARD department said they have also started promoting Murrah bull sperm in artificial insemination of buffaloes to help Odisha farmers increase milk production.

The Punganur cow, one of the world’s smallest cow breeds, was also a cynosure of all eyes at the event. Out of three pairs on display, owner of the cows K Kondayya said one pair was sold at Rs 7 lakh. Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati attended the valedictory ceremony of the event on the day.