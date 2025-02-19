Centre to announce Odisha as tussar silk state: Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh

BHUBANESWAR: Union minister for Textiles Giriraj Singh on Tuesday said the Centre has decided to announce Odisha as a tussar silk state with focus on development and welfare of silk producers and weavers.

Of around 132 tonne of silk produced in the country, tussar accounted for around 131 tonne and a significant share of it comes from Odisha. As many as 29 out of 30 districts are involved in handicraft works and the state has 3.5 lakh artisans and handloom weavers.

“The Textile Ministry has already discussed with the chief secretary for announcing Odisha as tussar silk state. It will help the state produce the maximum quantity of tussar so that India can become the largest silk producer in the world,” he told mediapersons here.

Singh said the Centre in collaboration with the state government and the national silk board will develop Odisha as a hub for silk production. The state will select one district for the development of the textile sector with proper market linkage.