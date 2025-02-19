KIIT student death: Student unions seek CM Majhi’s intervention

BHUBANESWAR: Questioning the safety of students on KIIT campus, student unions on Tuesday sought government action against the management of the deemed to be university.

Members of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) sought Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s intervention to ensure a fair and transparent investigation into the alleged suicide by the BTech girl student of KIIT from Nepal and strict action against those responsible for her death.

National president of NSUI Varun Choudhury wrote to the chief minister demanding measures by the government to prevent racial discrimination against foreign students in all higher education institutes in the state. Besides, NSUI sought immediate action against KIIT administration for targeting the students who were protesting the girl’s death.

Similarly, AVBP’s regional unit staged demonstrations in Bhubaneswar and Sambalpur on the day demanding action against KIIT founder Achyuta Samanta. Its national general secretary Virendra Solanki said the insensitivity displayed by the administration calls for immediate intervention by the ministries of Education and Home Affairs.

On the other hand, Nepal Students’ Union and All Nepal National Free Students’ Union have sought action against those who attacked Nepali students on KIIT campus, and requested the Nepal embassy in India to guarantee their safety and security.