Plus II exams begin, 1.14 lakh students appear on day 1

BHUBANESWAR: The Annual Higher Secondary Examination (AHSE) 2025, conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha for Plus II final year students, commenced across the state on Tuesday.

CHSE officials said a little over 1.14 lakh students from science stream appeared the exam for Odia paper on the first day. One candidate from Bargarh district was caught for malpractice on day one. Elsewhere, the exam went smoothly, they said. Around 2.75 lakh students of arts and commerce streams will write the Odia paper on Wednesday.

The officials said tight security arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth conduct of the exams this year. While five-tier security arrangement has been made for the purpose, all examination centres and hubs are also under CCTV surveillance to check malpractice or question paper leak.

As many as 3,93,618 students including 2,47,391 in arts, 1,14,980 in science, 25,826 in commerce and 5,721 in vocational education are appearing for AHSE 2025 in 1,276 examination centres across the state. The exams will conclude on March 27.

The Council has notified a new question paper and evaluation pattern for the regular students appearing the AHSE 2025. According to CHSE officials, regular students of all streams having non-practical and non-project subjects will appear the 80-mark exam instead of 100 marks in such papers. Assessment for the remaining 20 marks will be done through the internal exams.

Efforts will also be made to declare the result within 45 days after the exams are over, the officials informed.

MORNING CLASSES IN HEIS DUE TO HEAT

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has asked all colleges and universities to reschedule their classes and examinations to morning hours in view of rising temperature.

The Higher Education department on Monday asked all the higher education institutions to change the timing of classes and examinations and conduct them during morning hours.

It also directed them to restrict outdoor activities during afternoon sessions to minimise the heat exposure and keep ORS packets and first-aid kits in the institutions. The department informed that a squad will be constituted to check and enforce the implementation of the decision.