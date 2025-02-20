Gridco, Avaada pact for power banking unit in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Gridco on Wednesday signed an agreement with Avaada Green H2 Pvt Ltd under OERC Green Energy Open Access Regulations, 2023 for providing green power banking facility of 300 MW for its upcoming 0.5 MTPA green ammonia plant at Gopalpur in Ganjam district.

As per the agreement, Gridco will provide the green power banking facility for 25 years starting from December 31, 2028. In addition to water, renewable power is the main ingredient for production of green hydrogen and ammonia. Odisha is one of the few states in the country to introduce green power banking.

Speaking on the occasion, deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo said the state government has so far approved 14 green hydrogen/ammonia projects with a proposed investment of about `2 lakh crore and employment opportunities for 22,000 people.

“The government has provided all support and incentives for setting up renewable energy projects in the state. As renewable power generation is highly intermittent, we have created provision for banking of green energy, which will be used by green hydrogen and ammonia producers round the clock,” said Singh Deo, who is also the Energy minister. Avaada Group has partnered with Casale, a global pioneer in ammonia technology, to develop India’s largest green ammonia plant, with an annual production capacity of 1,500 tonne per day, at Gopalpur.

The plant will be powered entirely by renewable energy, utilising Casale’s advanced ammonia production technology to ensure a carbon-free process. The foundation stone of the Rs 8,000 crore project to come up on an area of 120 acre was laid in February last year.

Principal secretary of the Energy Department Vishal Kumar Dev, Gridco officials and representatives of Avaada Group were present.