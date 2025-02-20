KIIT University institutes scholarship in memory of Nepali girl student

BHUBANESWAR: KIIT University on Wednesday announced a scholarship in memory of Nepali student Prakriti Lamsal even as a three-member committee headed by Satyabrata Sahu, additional chief secretary to Home department, visited the institution and began investigation into the spate of events that followed the suicide of the 20-year-old.
“Investigation will be carried out on the spot at multiple places. Discussions will be held with the affected students and accordingly, a report will be submitted to the state government,” Sahu told mediapersons.
Meanwhile, Prakriti’s body was handed over to her father Sunil Lamsal. KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta met the victim’s family and offered condolences. He announced the scholarship in Prakriti’s name will be a tribute to her memory. Samanta also spoke with Nepal’s Foreign Affairs minister Arzu Rana Deuba and minister for Water Supply, Pradeep Yadav, and assured the university is committed to ensure the safe return of all Nepali students.
He also had a conversation with Lalbabu Raut, former chief minister of Nepal Province-2 about the incident and informed him that the institution is making all necessary arrangements to bring the students back.
Nepal Ambassador to India, Shankar P Sharma, in a post on X, said meetings of Nepali officials with students and Odisha government continued. KIIT organised a zoom meeting with the parents of the Nepali students and conveyed the policy of their travel reimbursement, added security provisions at the institution and additional classes and exams, he said.
Earlier in the day, senior officials from Nepal Embassy interacted with Nepali students on the university’s campus and assured that incidents like forced eviction would not recur in the future.
On the day, police brought the accused Adwik Srivastava on a three-day remand. Police sources said the victim and the youth had heated exchanges over telephonic calls a few times just hours before she died by suicide.
The investigators have seized a diary belonging to Prakriti in which she reportedly mentioned the reason behind her decision to take the extreme step. It will be sent to the handwriting bureau to ascertain whether the details were penned down by the victim.
Meanwhile, KIIT, in a statement, said proactive measures have been taken to facilitate the return of the Nepali students. “The students who went to their local guardians have already returned. After receiving information, many students who were en route to Nepal are also coming back,” said university’s public relations director, Shradhanjali Nayak.