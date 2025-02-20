KIIT University institutes scholarship in memory of Nepali girl student

BHUBANESWAR: KIIT University on Wednesday announced a scholarship in memory of Nepali student Prakriti Lamsal even as a three-member committee headed by Satyabrata Sahu, additional chief secretary to Home department, visited the institution and began investigation into the spate of events that followed the suicide of the 20-year-old.

“Investigation will be carried out on the spot at multiple places. Discussions will be held with the affected students and accordingly, a report will be submitted to the state government,” Sahu told mediapersons.

Meanwhile, Prakriti’s body was handed over to her father Sunil Lamsal. KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta met the victim’s family and offered condolences. He announced the scholarship in Prakriti’s name will be a tribute to her memory. Samanta also spoke with Nepal’s Foreign Affairs minister Arzu Rana Deuba and minister for Water Supply, Pradeep Yadav, and assured the university is committed to ensure the safe return of all Nepali students.

He also had a conversation with Lalbabu Raut, former chief minister of Nepal Province-2 about the incident and informed him that the institution is making all necessary arrangements to bring the students back.