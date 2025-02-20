Orissa High Court adjourns hearing on wetland conservation

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday adjourned to March 5 the PIL for taking stock of conservation of wetlands designated as Ramsar sites in the state.

The Supreme Court had called for protection of 85 wetland Ramsar sites across the country on December 11 last year. The high courts were directed to ensure that the Ramsar sites within their jurisdiction are properly maintained.

Accordingly, the Orissa High Court had initiated a suo motu PIL to monitor conservation of the six wetlands in the state on January 22. The six wetlands designated as Ramsar sites in Odisha include Chilika lake (1981), Bhitarkanika mangroves (2002), Satkosia gorge, Tampara lake, Hirakud reservoir and Ansupa lake (all four in 2021).

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice Arindam Sinha and Justice MS Sahoo adjourned the hearing, taking note of the affidavit submitted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEFCC) giving details of funds released to the state.