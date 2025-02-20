Speaker warns Opposition of action as Mission Shakti row rocks Odisha Assembly

BHUBANESWAR: With the Opposition BJD and Congress members continuing to create a ruckus in the Assembly, Speaker Surama Padhy on Wednesday warned of strict action against those who were disrupting the proceedings and did not allow the House to function.

The Speaker issued the warning in the afternoon session when several BJD members were seen shouting slogans in the well of the House protesting the alleged move of the government to restructure the Mission Shakti by changing the executive committees at district level.

Noisy scenes continued from the question hour with BJD and Congress resorting to slogan shouting, accusing the BJP government of trying to impose its agenda on Mission Shakti.

Senior BJD member Ranendra Pratap Swain alleged that the state government was trying to restructure Mission Shakti in a bid to saffronise it. Party colleague Dhruva Charan Sahu also claimed that the state government has written to all the district collectors to restructure the executive committees of Mission Shakti.

While BJD members showed placards, Congress member Tara Prasad Bahinipati was seen attempting to climb the Speaker’s podium. Unable to run the House, the Speaker adjourned the House till 4 pm. The House could function only for two minutes in the pre-lunch session.

The BJD members later staged dharna near Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Assembly premises. As normalcy did not return to the House, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings for the day.