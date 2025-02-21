Odisha HC overturns POCSO court decision referring major accused to juvenile board

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has set aside the order of Special POCSO Court, Sambalpur, referring a 20-year-old accused to the Juvenile Justice Board simply because he was a minor at the inception of a continuing offence of alleged rape.

The accused shall be tried strictly in accordance with law, as a major, without recourse to the protective provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, Justice SK Panigrahi ordered.

Passing adverse remarks on the conduct of the trial court, Justice Panigrahi observed, “What is most disconcerting in the present case is the manner in which the Additional District and Sessions Judge-cum-Special Court (POCSO), despite the clear and unequivocal contents of the FIR, charge sheet and the victim’s statement recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC, has proceeded to refer the accused to the Juvenile Justice Board for further proceedings.”

“This situation leaves room for only two conclusions, either the learned judge has fundamentally misunderstood the law, failing to recognize the clear principle that an individual who has attained majority cannot be tried as a minor, or there are more troubling factors at play, suggesting possible interference with the proper course of justice,” he remarked.

According to case records, the primary allegations against the accused was that he forcibly engaged in physical relations with the victim minor girl, took obscene photos of her, and threatened to make the photos viral via WhatsApp. The offence was continuing from 2017 to 2023.