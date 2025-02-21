Protection measures intensified as Odisha records 261 Olive Ridley deaths in ongoing arribada season

BHUBANESWAR: With 261 Olive Ridley deaths already reported even as the nesting season has just commenced, the wildlife wing of the Forest Department has intensified protection measures for the endangered species along the coasts and fortification of the arribada sites.

The department has set up 62 onshore and five offshore camps and strengthened joint patrolling in six wildlife and territorial divisions to protect the turtles and their nesting sites. Joint patrolling is being conducted with the help of marine police, Fisheries department, coast guard and offshore camps, a senior officer said.

He said, as many 261 dead turtles have been recovered so far this season, particularly in Puri division. Accidental entanglement in fishing nets and predation continue to be the major cause of the turtle casualties, the officer said.

“Strict enforcement measures to check illegal fishing in the no-fishing zone have already led to seizure of 16 trawlers and arrest of 166 persons. They had been operating in Gahirmatha (Marine) Wildlife Sanctuary and other no-go areas,” the official said.

Wildlife officials said, in view of the ongoing arribada at Rushikulya rookery in Ganjam district, 11 protection camps in Berhampur division and eight in Chilika have been set up. This apart, 17 turtle protection camps have been set up under Rajnagar mangrove division and Bhitarkanika, along with 10 in Balasore, 15 in Puri for Astaranga and Devi river mouth, and six in Bhadrak division.

Additionally, beach fencing along the nesting zones in Berhmapur, Puri and Rajnagar divisions to prevent human trespass and animal predation. To safeguard eggs, the department has also set up six artificial hatcheries in Berhampur, Rajnagar and Gahirmatha. As of February first week, a total of 2,854 eggs have been collected from 25 sporadic nesting sites for incubation.

Source said, more than five lakh Olive Ridleys have already laid eggs at Rushikulya rookery while sporadic nesting has also been recorded in Gahirmatha.

No mass nesting had taken place in Rushikulya last season, while Gahirmatha recorded 3.01 lakh turtle turnout in the year.

Mass nesting