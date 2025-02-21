Rs 73 crore fine imposed on five industries for pollution: Minister Ganesh Ram

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has levied Rs 73 crore penalty on different industries for causing pollution in 2024-25, the highest in the last three years, Forest and Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia has informed the Assembly.
In a written reply to a question by BJD member Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, Khuntia stated that almost the bulk of penalty at `71.16 crore has been imposed on Vedanta Limited at Jharsuguda for illegal dumping of ash.
Similarly, NTPC-SAIL Power Company (CPP), Rourkela and Hindalco Industries Limited, Hirakud, have been levied fines of `90 lakh and `71.69 lakh respectively for illegal dumping of ash. Bhaskar Steel and Ferro Alloy Private Limited at Bad Tumkela in Sundargarh has been charged `30.18 lakh and Shree Hari Sponge Pvt Ltd at Bonai `2.82 lakh for unauthorised disposal of solid waste.
In 2022-23, the government had levied pollution charges of around `1.45 crore on two industries in compliance with the order of National Green Tribunal (NGT), while last year, it had levied `74 lakh on one towards environment compensation.
Singhkhuntia stated the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) is addressing the problems of pollution by regulating industries through consent administration. “Erring industries are issued directions or show cause notices when lapses are observed. Board issues closure direction when persistent violation is observed in spite of allowing sufficient opportunity and time,” the minister said.
Online monitoring systems have been installed in all the highly polluting industries, which transmits data on level of pollution emanated from chimney’s and effluent treatment plants (ETPs) through realtime data acquisition system (RT-DAS). Besides, IP cameras have been installed in the plants which continuously transmit visuals showing the emission from chimneys, Singhkhuntia said.