Rs 73 crore fine imposed on five industries for pollution: Minister Ganesh Ram

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has levied Rs 73 crore penalty on different industries for causing pollution in 2024-25, the highest in the last three years, Forest and Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia has informed the Assembly.

In a written reply to a question by BJD member Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, Khuntia stated that almost the bulk of penalty at `71.16 crore has been imposed on Vedanta Limited at Jharsuguda for illegal dumping of ash.

Similarly, NTPC-SAIL Power Company (CPP), Rourkela and Hindalco Industries Limited, Hirakud, have been levied fines of `90 lakh and `71.69 lakh respectively for illegal dumping of ash. Bhaskar Steel and Ferro Alloy Private Limited at Bad Tumkela in Sundargarh has been charged `30.18 lakh and Shree Hari Sponge Pvt Ltd at Bonai `2.82 lakh for unauthorised disposal of solid waste.