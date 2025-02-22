Government decides to promote millet liquor in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to promote establishment of breweries to produce liquor from millets. The issue was discussed at a meeting of stakeholders on the draft proposal of Excise Policy 2025-26 on Friday.

Excise minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said the government has already held discussions with some firms having expertise in producing millet-based liquor in the connection. To attract producers, the government will provide subsidy for brewing liquor from millets. The excise department will soon consult the Industries department on steps needed to be taken in this direction, he said.

The government is also working out a plan for preparation of high-quality as well as flavoured liquor from mahua. Similarly, steps will be taken for production of high-quality Indian made foreign liquor in the state. Incentives will be provided for brewing mahua liquor. The meeting also discussed measures to check illicit liquor in the state, he added.

The meeting was attended by representatives of liquor manufacturing companies, employees of hotel and restaurant associations, licensed retailers, officials of Industries, Finance, Forest, ST&SC Development and Panchayati Raj departments.