BHUBANESWAR: Eight top functionaries of KIIT including its founder Achyuta Samanta appeared before the state government’s high-level fact finding committee here on Friday.

The three-member panel is investigating into the lapses leading to the alleged suicide of a Nepalese B Tech student followed by eviction of fellow students from the hostels that turned into a diplomatic issue.

Apart from Samanta, the committee had summoned KIIT joint director, vice-chancellor, director, dean, registrar and two suspended faculty members. The proceedings continued for more than 4 hours.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs has said the Indian government will take all measures to ensure safety and security of Nepalese students studying in KIIT.

At a press conference in New Delhi, spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal elaborated on the steps taken by the Odisha government and KIIT to address the situation. Based on the report of the fact finding committee, appropriate legal and administrative actions shall be taken, he added.

Going forward, Jaiswal said, Odisha government is also taking steps to facilitate the return of Nepalese students and ensure their safety, security and participation in academic activities.

Nepalese students form an important facet of the enduring people-to-people ties that India shares with Nepal, the ministry spokesperson said, adding the Union government will take all necessary actions for safety, security and wellbeing of all the Nepalese students in India.

Meanwhile, accused Advik Srivastava underwent voice spectrography test at State Forensic Science Laboratory.