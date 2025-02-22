Odisha: Subhadra Shakti Mela on Saturday

BHUBANESWAR: The nine-day-long Subhadra Shakti Mela will be inaugurated in the capital city by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday.

Offering a glimpse into women’s empowerment through the SHG movement in Odisha, the fair will see participation of over 700 SHGs and feature their products through 300 stalls, said Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida.

She said the Subhadra Shakti Mela is not just an exhibition but a powerful platform for women entrepreneurs, SHGs and producer groups. “The event will connect them with buyers and open up the market for their products, thereby facilitating their economic growth. Ensuring their financial empowerment will fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of creating Lakhpati Didis,” Parida said.

Four regional fairs will also be organised simultaneously in Puri, Malkangiri, Sambalpur and Balangir. Over 200 types of products including handlooms, handicrafts, millets, organic products, spices, terracotta and bamboo items will be exhibited. The fair will continue at Janata Maidan till March 2.