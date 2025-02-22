Railway sanctions location survey of two projects in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned the final location survey (FLS) of two projects including a new railway line that would connect important regions of South Odisha.

The projects are the 250 km Gopalpur-Rayagada new rail line and 80 km Naupada-Gunupur-Theruvali second line. The ministry has sanctioned Rs 9.65 crore for the survey of these projects.

The Gopalpur-Rayagada new rail line was a long-standing demand of the people of Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada districts. Preliminary survey for the line to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,392 crore was completed in 2012.

The line will pass through Digapahandi and Bhismagiri in Ganjam district, Mohana, Adava and Raipank in Gajapati district, and Gumuda in Rayagada district. It will be the gateway of the under-developed mineral rich areas of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, officials said.