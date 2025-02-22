Railway sanctions location survey of two projects in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned the final location survey (FLS) of two projects including a new railway line that would connect important regions of South Odisha.
The projects are the 250 km Gopalpur-Rayagada new rail line and 80 km Naupada-Gunupur-Theruvali second line. The ministry has sanctioned Rs 9.65 crore for the survey of these projects.
The Gopalpur-Rayagada new rail line was a long-standing demand of the people of Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada districts. Preliminary survey for the line to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,392 crore was completed in 2012.
The line will pass through Digapahandi and Bhismagiri in Ganjam district, Mohana, Adava and Raipank in Gajapati district, and Gumuda in Rayagada district. It will be the gateway of the under-developed mineral rich areas of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, officials said.
The doubling of the Naupada-Gunupur-Theruvali rail line would enhance connectivity between the remote regions, enabling smoother transportation of goods and services.
A railway official said, “The economic implications of this railway project are substantial. Besides promoting freight transportation, it will help decongest the existing railway lines in the region and also serve as an alternative route connecting various industrial units. The final survey will pave the way for the implementation of the project at the earliest.”
Apart from the two projects, the 73.62 km Gunupur-Theruvali new line sanctioned at an estimated cost of RS 1,326 crore will also link Gunupur and Theruvali, significantly benefiting Rayagada district. The project will be completed in five years.
Railway sources said seven new stations will come up along the Gunupur-Theruvali rail line to improve access to key areas, including the aspirational Rayagada district.
“The project is an essential part of the energy, mineral, and cement corridors under Indian Railways,” sources said.