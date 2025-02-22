State in-charge Ajay Kumar Lallu fixes accountability path for Congress’ revival in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha in-charge of Congress Ajay Kumar Lallu on Friday said the party will enforce a plan for fixing accountability on leaders at all levels for its revival in the state.

Addressing a media conference here along with newly-appointed Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das and other senior leaders, Lallu said activities of all party leaders starting from block to state level will be evaluated and monitored. Leaders will be asked to file reports on initiatives and programmes taken up by them to connect with people and win their support and confidence.

“Congress will activate its members and carry out regular evaluations of activities at block, district and state level. Accountability will be fixed on leaders,” he said.

Lallu said that local units at the block and district levels will be given targets for expanding party membership. The party will also put in place a feedback mechanism for direct communication between ground-level workers and state leadership.

The Odisha in-charge said that by this method, the issues concerning people can be handled in a proper way. It will also ensure improved coordination across organisational levels. The party will also prioritise youth engagement and increase women’s involvement in political activities, he added.

Das sought people’s support and donations for the revival of the party. “We need people’s support to strengthen our party. We do not have funds. We will beg people for financial assistance,” he said.