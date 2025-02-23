Six sentenced to life term for sorcery-related murder after 10 years in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Additional Sessions Judge, Bissamcuttack, on Saturday convicted six persons for sorcery-related murder of a man in Kana village of Rayagada district a decade back and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

The convicts - Singana Kalaka, Rabi Kalaka, Ghana Kumurika, Dhania Taika, Sukru Kalaka and Nathuram Kalaka - had burnt alive 26-year-old Jagabandhu Kalaka of Kana village under Bissamcuttack police limits in July, 2015 after they suspected him of practising sorcery.

Sukru was the ward member of Kana village then. The killing was the fallout of death of a fellow villager Bala Kalaka in an unknown disease a week before the incident.

The judge sentenced each of the persons to undergo life imprisonment with payment of Rs 10,000 fine, rigorous imprisonment of five years and fine of Rs 5,000, simple imprisonment for six months and simple imprisonment for two years. All the sentences will run concurrently.

The judge also asked the victim compensation committee, Rayagada, to pay compensation to Senta Kalaka and Miliki Kalaka, widow and mother of the deceased respectively.