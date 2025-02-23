Three killed in road accident on Bhubaneswar outskirts

BHUBANESWAR: Three persons were killed after their car reportedly rammed into a truck on the national highway 16 within Info Valley police limits late on Friday night.

The deceased have been identified as Biswajeet Sethi, Biswachetan Mishra and Prasanta Pradhan. They were going to Chandanpur in Puri in their small car when the accident took place near Pitapalli after midnight.

On receiving information, police rushed to the accident site and pulled the bodies out of the mangled car. Police suspect the car possibly hit the rear of a truck. However, no other vehicle was found on the spot when they reached.

“The high-speed crash ripped the engine from the car. Efforts are on to find out if any stationary truck caused the accident. A case has been registered and further investigation is on,” said Info Valley police station IIC Krupasindhu Barad.

Initial investigation revealed the three persons were natives of Chandanpur and were returning home via Khurda. On January 13, two persons were killed in the same area when a SUV’s driver lost control and first hit a pedestrian and then a mini-truck.