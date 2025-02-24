CRUT launches trial run of ADAS in Mo Buses to curb road accidents

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to curb frequent road mishaps involving Mo Buses in the capital region, CRUT has started trial run of advance driver assistance system (ADAS)-fitted vehicles as part of its integration in the entire fleet.

CRUT officials said ADAS sensors will alert drivers when they get close to any other vehicle. Besides, the system will also help drivers identify the traffic signals and lanes on which they are supposed to ply. It will also monitor the maximum speed limit that has been set at 40 kmph for city areas.

Around eight to 10 vendors have evinced interest to provide the system to CRUT. Accordingly, a trial run of the advanced technology on proof-of-concept (POC) basis was launched earlier this week, they said.

The trial is being carried out in four different buses including e-buses. It will continue for 10 days after which tender will be floated to finalise the vendor. “As the system will be linked to CRUT’s command control centre, we will also be able to monitor drivers in realtime,” an official said. Once finalised, ADAS will be installed in all 520 Mo Buses including 150 e-buses in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Sambalpur and Rourkela. The system will initially be installed in the capital region which may take three months time, they added.

Keeping in view the increasing cases of Mo Bus accidents, which have even resulted in a couple of deaths, H&UD secretary Usha Padhee chaired a high-level review meeting on Saturday and asked CRUT authorities to conduct periodic evaluation of their operation including safety standards and drivers’ conduct.