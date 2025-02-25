1,448 Indian flapshell turtles seized from West Bengal man in Khurda

BHUBANESWAR : In a major crackdown against illegal smuggling of protected wildlife species, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Monday seized 1,448 Indian flapshell turtles from Khurda and arrested one person in this connection.

The accused, 38-year-old Mahadeb Dey, a native of Bardhaman district in West Bengal, was booked under section 50(1)C - read with section 9 and serial no 44 of schedule-I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Officials of DRI Hyderabad zonal unit said the turtles were seized from Dey’s possession at Godipada toll plaza in Khurda. The van in which the turtles were being transported has also been seized.