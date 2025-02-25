BJD to support anti-Polavaram demonstration in Motu on February 28

BHUBANESWAR : The BJD has extended support to the agitation against the Polavaram dam project being undertaken by Andhra Pradesh.

The party will take part in a demonstration to be held at Motu in Malkangiri district on February 28 by the Polavaram Birodhi Kriyanusthan Committee.

Announcing this at a media conference here, BJD leader Bhrugu Baxipatra said the committee has been constituted by the residents of villages in Malkangiri district, and border areas of Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to be affected by the dam project.